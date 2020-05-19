Left Menu
SJM announces countrywide campaign for promoting local industries and products

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:55 IST
Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the mantra of ‘vocal for local’ to make India self-reliant, RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Tuesday announced a countrywide campaign to promote the use of indigenous goods. The SJM said it will distribute a list of locally made items as a substitute for imported products, and also demanded changes in the import duty structure to safeguard the domestic industry.

Referring to Modi's speech pitching for the use of products manufactured in the country to face the economic challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said, ”It is a pleasant departure from the existing policy based on globalisation and liberalisation, especially foreign capital dependent model of development.” With its ‘Swadeshi Swavlamban Abhiyan’, the Sangh-affiliate will create awareness on the importance of 'Swadeshi' and self-reliance in the country, he said. Self-reliance would be achieved by rejuvenating the indigenous industry, including small scale industries, small businesses, artisans and rural industries with an aim to generate inclusive growth with impetus on employment, Mahajan said.

Blaming policy-makers of the past for the dependence on imported products in the country, he said they had never reposed trust on indigenous talent, resources and knowledge, and over-emphasised on foreign capital and multi-national companies (MNCs). "It is time to revive those local industries that were taken for granted in the era of globalisation. It is also time to usher in economic policies that produce welfare, sustainable incomes, help job creation and, all in all, put faith in the people,” he said.

Emphasising that many of the clusters of MSMEs lost their sheen due to unfair competition from China and import policies, he said they have to be supported and strengthened by all means so that they not only create employment opportunities but also produce high-quality products with the most economical cost. Sharing the details of the campaign, Mahajan said a comprehensive plan is being drawn involving people from all walks of life including workers, farmers, small-scale entrepreneurs, academicians, technocrats, industry and trade leaders.

“With the cooperation of various organisations and associations, we will reach out to people and will make them aware of the benefits of promoting swadeshi/local products and distribute lists of swadeshi/local products,” he said. Asserting that this is the time for handholding of local, small scale manufacturers, artisans and small businesses, he said district-level committees will be constituted involving people from industry and trade activists for this purpose.

“We call upon all patriotic citizens and industry to join this ‘Swadeshi Swavalamban Abhiyan' with full enthusiasm and to rejuvenate the Indian economy based on local talent, resources, knowledge, entrepreneurship and human values,” he said. The vision of the campaign is to develop an 'Indian Development Model', and to achieve the goal of 'self-reliance' while conserving the environment, he said.

