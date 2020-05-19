COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rise to 5,757

With 128 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, the total number of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 5,757, state Health Department said on Tuesday. It said that 128 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 and one death has been reported in the state till 2 pm.

According to the health bulletin, the state has 2,386 active cases and 139 people have died. A total of 3,232 patients in the state have recovered from the disease so far. According to Health Ministry, the total COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1, 01,139. As many as 134 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163. Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 are "cured/discharged/migrated". (ANI)