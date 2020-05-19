PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2489 1596 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 135 41 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 1495 517 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 199 57 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 93 59 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 10554 4750 166 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 44 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 11746 4804 694 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 974 627 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 91 49 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 1289 609 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 228 127 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 1395 543 40 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 642 497 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 42 21 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 5236 2435 252 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 35058 8437 1249 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 9 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 978 277 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 18 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1980 1547 37 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 5757 2869 139 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 11760 4406 81 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1592 1002 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 169 89 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 104 52 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 4748 2783 118 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 2825 1006 172 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 101688 39263 3097 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 101139 and the death toll at 3163 The ministry said that 39174 people have so far recovered from the infection.