Experts urge R'than govt to add road safety protocols in COVID-19 guidelines

Experts have urged the Rajasthan government to include road safety protocols in its lockdown guidelines. For this purpose, a draft of safety protocols has been submitted to the Transport department, the road safety experts said here on Tuesday.

According to Road Crash Tracker maintained by Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) International and road safety networks, a total of 1,137 road crashes and 274 deaths have been recorded so far in the state during COVID-19 lockdown. Risk factors like speeding, fatigued diver, not wearing helmets continue to cause fatalities across the state, said George Cheriyan, Director, CUTS International.

He further said speeding on roads during lockdown has been one of the most common reasons for road crash deaths across the state. Pedestrians remain at tremendous risk from these speeding vehicles and there is an urgent need to effectively enforce speed limits, Cheriyan added.