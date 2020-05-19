Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 31 lakh people are living in containment zones in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:39 IST
Over 31 lakh people are living in containment zones in Gujarat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 31 lakh people are living in coronavirus containment zones across Gujarat, including 13 lakh in Ahmedabad and 8.4 lakh in Surat municipal corporation areas, the state government said on Tuesday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said on Monday that there will be no relaxation of restrictions in containment zones in the fourth phase of lockdown.

As per a list provided by the state government on Tuesday, 6.5 lakh families -- over 31 lakh people -- are living in such areas. No shops selling non-essential items will be allowed to remain open in containment zones, and nobody from these zones are allowed to go out.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has identified 11 containment zones, 10 of them located on the eastern bank of Sabarmati river. In suburbs and rural parts of Ahmedabad, ten containment zones have been identified: six in Daskroi, two in Sanand, and one each in Dholka and Viramgam talukas. Around 15,000 people live in these areas.

In the Surat Municipal Corporation area, there are 33 containment zones -- four in the central zone, eight in the east zone, four in the west zone, six in the north zone, seven in the south zone, two in the southwest zone, and two in the southeast zone. Around 8.43 lakh people live in these areas. Besides, 72,000 people live in containment zones in rural parts of Surat district.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation has identified 90 containment zones, covering around 54,000 people. 42,782 people are living in containment zones in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation area, 14,837 in Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation limits, and 45,412 in Banaskantha district.

Around one lakh people live in the containment zone each in Gir Somnath and Mahisagar districts. The state government has offered significant relaxation from restrictions outside the containment zones.

While Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara have been placed under red zone, 17 districts are in orange zone and 13 in green zone, as per the government release. Gujarat on Monday recorded 366 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, including 31 from worst-hit Ahmedabad, taking the case count to 11,746 and the number of fatalities to 694.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tata Power posts over two-fold jump in Q4 net to Rs 475 cr

Tata Power on Tuesday posted a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 475 crore in the January-March quarter compared to the year-ago period. The companys consolidated net profit was Rs 172 crore in the quarter ended on March 3...

MSF member of staff killed during intense fighting in South Sudan

It is with great sadness that Mdecins Sans FrontiresDoctors Without Borders MSF confirms that a South Sudanese member of staff was killed and two more were injured during intense fighting that erupted over the weekend in and around Pieri, ...

Consider tests on frontline warriors in 2 COVID-19 zones: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Nagpur district collector and city commissioner of police to consider conducting COVID-19 tests on all medical and police personnel discharging duty in two containment zones here - Satranjipura and...

COVID-19: Cases rise further across states; Govt says mortality rate much lower in India

Hundreds more people tested positive on Tuesday for the deadly coronavirus infection across the country with a large number of them having returned from other states or from abroad, even as officials said Indias mortality rate has been very...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020