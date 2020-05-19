Left Menu
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:36 IST
COVID-19: Cop dies in Guj's Sabarkantha, toll in force now 2

A 48-year-old State Reserve Police Force head constable died of the coronavirus infection on Tuesday in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in the force to two, officials said. The head constable, who tested positive for the virus on Monday, died at Himmatnagar civil hospital in Sabarkantha district on Tuesday, said Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha.

Jha said the entire police force observed one minute silence to honour the sacrifices of Prajapati and other corona warriors. In the early hours of Monday, a 40-year-old head constable serving at a police station here succumbed to the infection.

Over 300 police personnel, including an inspector and a woman assistant commissioner, have tested positive for coronavirus across the state so far. Among these, 109 are still under treatment, while 225 have been discharged after recovery, said a statement from Gujarat police.

Meanwhile, a head nurse of Ahmedabad civil hospital died on Tuesday while being treated for COVID-19. She contracted the virus a few days back while on duty in the COVID-19 ward of the civil hospital, said a statement from Gujarat Health Department.

