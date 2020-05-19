Left Menu
Development News Edition

Music-cum-samosa party organised in housing society; 2 held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:44 IST
Music-cum-samosa party organised in housing society; 2 held

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, a musical party was organised in the premises of a plush housing society in suburban Ghatkopar where samosas were served to guests, police said on Tuesday. As the matter came to light, police arrested two members of the cooperative housing society, including its chairman, on Monday on charges of violating prohibitory orders which are in place to stem the spread of coronavirus, they said.

The arrested persons were identified as Rahul Sanghvi (chairman of the society) and Jethalal Dedhia, who had organised the party, the police said. According to a police official, the musical party was organised in the premises of Kukreja Palace housing society in Ghatkopar (East).

The party was likely held on Monday, he said. An offence was registered late on Monday evening after videos purportedly showing the party went viral on social media.

In the videos, around 30 people could be seen gathered in the society premises for the musical concert where samosas were served to guests. In one of the clips, some people could be seen playing the guitar while some others eating and distributing samosas.

Following the incident, the two members of the society were arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections like 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and 34 (common intention), the official said. Relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, which is in force due to the coronavirus outbreak, too, were slapped on the duo, they added.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief vows to continue leading virus response after Trump threat to quit

The head of the World Health Organization vowed on Tuesday to continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding and to quit the body. WHO Director-General Tedros Ad...

Not up to Centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights, states should be ready: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that it is not up to Centre or his ministry alone to decide on resuming domestic flights and states where these flights will take off and land should be ready to allow civil aviatio...

Samajwadi Party leader, son shot dead in UP's Sambhal; 2 held

A Samajwadi Party leader and his son were shot dead in Shamshoi village here on Tuesday after a dispute with a group of villagers over the construction of a road, following which two persons were arrested, police said. The two who have been...

Cyclone Amphan: Around 3 lakh people have been evacuated, kept in relief camps till now, says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that around 3 lakh people have been evacuated and kept in relief camps till now in wake of cyclone Amphan. The Amphan cyclone is severe than Aila. I appeal to all of you, do not step out from y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020