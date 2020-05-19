Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last two COVID-19 patients recover in Ladakh; 510 fresh samples sent for testing to Delhi

PTI | Leh | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:44 IST
Last two COVID-19 patients recover in Ladakh; 510 fresh samples sent for testing to Delhi

The last two of the 43 COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory of Ladakh recovered on Tuesday and were discharged from a hospital in Leh district after their samples tested negative of the infection for a second time, officials said. Meanwhile, 510 fresh samples -- 332 from Kargil district and 178 from Leh district -- were sent to the NCDC in New Delhi for testing on Tuesday, according to a health department official. Forty-three cases were reported in Ladakh and all have been discharged, the officials said, adding that the first COVID-19 case was reported on March 6 and the last on May 13in the Union Territory.

The test report of the last two patients, who were undergoing treatment at a COVID hospital in Leh, came negative for the second time, they said. Both of them were subsequently discharged after recovery. “There was no death due to COVID-19 in Ladakh and all the positive cases have returned to their homes after getting cured of the disease,” the health department official said. The officials also said 647 stranded local residents reached Leh from different parts of the country in 32 buses and tempo travellers on Monday evening. The passengers were screened and the vehicles were sanitized, they said. PTI TAS AB ANB ANB

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief vows to continue leading virus response after Trump threat to quit

The head of the World Health Organization vowed on Tuesday to continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding and to quit the body. WHO Director-General Tedros Ad...

Not up to Centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights, states should be ready: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that it is not up to Centre or his ministry alone to decide on resuming domestic flights and states where these flights will take off and land should be ready to allow civil aviatio...

Samajwadi Party leader, son shot dead in UP's Sambhal; 2 held

A Samajwadi Party leader and his son were shot dead in Shamshoi village here on Tuesday after a dispute with a group of villagers over the construction of a road, following which two persons were arrested, police said. The two who have been...

Cyclone Amphan: Around 3 lakh people have been evacuated, kept in relief camps till now, says Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that around 3 lakh people have been evacuated and kept in relief camps till now in wake of cyclone Amphan. The Amphan cyclone is severe than Aila. I appeal to all of you, do not step out from y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020