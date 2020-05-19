Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong MP Partap Bajwa claims Punjab missed excise revenue targets in last 3 yrs

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:53 IST
Cong MP Partap Bajwa claims Punjab missed excise revenue targets in last 3 yrs

The Punjab excise and taxation department has “missed” its revenue targets for the past three years, Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa alleged on Tuesday, as he sought to counter the party-led state government’s claim that there was a “marked increase” in excise revenue. Blaming liquor smuggling and liquor mafia in the state for “revenue loss”, Rajya Sabha MP Bajwa sought a probe by a central agency or a sitting judge into the matter.

On May 15, the state excise and taxation department, which is with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, had said the revenue receipts had shown “marked increase” since the Amarinder Singh government came to power in 2017. It had also stressed that it has not incurred any losses in the financial year 2019-20, except those resulting from the COVID-19-related lockdown.

Bajwa, who is a former Punjab Congress chief, took to Twitter on Tuesday and attacked his party-led government in the state over the excise revenue issue. Bajwa asked the chief minister that when the government's own accounts showed “missing” of excise revenue targets, “how is it that you have publicly declared that this is not true?” In a series of tweets, Bajwa pointed out that the excise department missed the revenue target during the first year (2017-18) of the state government by Rs 286 crore and then by Rs 927 crore in the second year (2018-19).

He further claimed that till February 2020, the excise department collected Rs 4,380 crore out of a target of Rs 6,201 crore. Bajwa said in his tweet that in the last three years, the Congress-led government in Punjab had not only missed its revenue targets, “but it seems to be missing it by a larger amount each year.” “These losses must have arisen due to the illegal smuggling of liquor across state boundaries by distilleries, with the aim of evading excise taxes with the help of excise department officials,” Bajwa claimed in his tweet. Citing news reports that 900 cases were registered under the Excise Act from March 22 till April 29 in the state, Bajwa tweeted, “These are just those that have been unearthed, which means that a larger network is functioning.” “The liquor mafia is growing in the state, and it is time that we allow a central agency or a sitting judge who is independent of the government of Punjab to investigate this issue immediately,” Bajwa demanded. Earlier, 10 Congress legislators had demanded a probe against the CS Karan Avtar Singh, blaming him for alleged excise revenue losses.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai's COVID-19 count rises to 22,563 with addition of 1,411 new cases; 43 more deaths take toll to 800: BMC.

Mumbais COVID-19 count rises to 22,563 with addition of 1,411 new cases 43 more deaths take toll to 800 BMC....

Fed, Treasury chiefs face heat over uneven U.S. coronavirus response

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin found themselves in the hot seat on Tuesday as U.S. lawmakers grilled them about the uneven nature of the fiscal response to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic...

WHO chief vows to continue leading virus response after Trump threat to quit

The head of the World Health Organization vowed on Tuesday to continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding and to quit the body. WHO Director-General Tedros Ad...

Not up to Centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights, states should be ready: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that it is not up to Centre or his ministry alone to decide on resuming domestic flights and states where these flights will take off and land should be ready to allow civil aviatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020