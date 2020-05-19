Railways to double number of Shramik Trains to bring relief to migrants

Indian Railways plans to double the number of Shramik Trains to bring more relief to Migrants.

In addition to these Shramik Special trains, Indian Railways is going to start 200 new Time Tabled trains from June 1, 2020. The routes and schedule of these trains will be intimated soon.

The booking will ONLY online and shall commence in a few days.

Trains will be non AC. No tickets will be sold at any railway station and prospective travellers should not come to the railway station to buy tickets.

Indian Railways appeals to the migrants not to panic. Efforts are being made to ensure that all of them are able to travel to their home states at the earliest.

Efforts will be made such that they will be able to board trains from Railway Station Head on mainline which is close to their existing location.

Railways have asked the State Governments to identify and locate these migrants who are walking on roads to go to their home states and transport them to the nearest mainline railway station after doing their registration at the nearest district hqrs and give a list of these travellers to the Railway Authorities so that arrangements can be made for their further travel through Shramik specials.

More than 21.5 lac migrants have been transported to their home states through "Shramik Special" trains in 19 days and operated more than 1600 "Shramik Special" trains till 19th May.

(With Inputs from PIB)