BDO suspended in Assam for irregularities in payment of wages under MGNREGA

A Block Development Officer inAssam's Lakhimpur district was suspended on Tuesday foralleged irregularities in payment of wages under MGNREGA

Gilamora BDO Dipul Somuwa was placed under immediatesuspension for allegedly violating the norms for payment ofwages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment GuaranteeAct (MGNREGA) to beneficiaries of the Prime Minister AwasYojana who constructed their own homes, said a governmentstatement

Following the report of the inquiry ordered by RuralDevelopment Minister Naba Kumar Doley into the allegations anda case filed in Ghilamora police station, the department'sPrincipal Secretary J B Ekka ordered the BDO's suspension fromservice, its added.