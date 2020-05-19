Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown 4.0: More vehicles on roads, heavy traffic at some places especially city borders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:29 IST
Lockdown 4.0: More vehicles on roads, heavy traffic at some places especially city borders

With relaxations being granted for public movement during the fourth phase of the lockdown, there was a 60 per cent increase in the number of vehicles on roads, leading to traffic snarls in many parts of the national capital on Tuesday. Public transport resumed in Delhi on Tuesday with buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis plying on the road, albeit with a limited number of passengers. Two-wheelers and private vehicles were also plying on the roads which led to traffic jams at many places. According to traffic police officials, apart from the border areas, traffic snarls were also witnessed at ITO, Yamuna Bridge, Sarai Kale Khan and Barapulla flyover.

"Long queues of vehicles was witnessed at places like the ITO, Yamuna Bridge as several pickets deployed along the route stopped the vehicles to check violations. Vehicles were also stopped to check if anyone was plying with more than two passengers in cabs," the official said. Delhi witnessed 60 percent spike in vehicle volume on Tuesday from the usual 12,000 - 15,000 during the earlier phases of lockdown, a senior traffic official said. The strict checking by the UP police at the border was cited as a major reason for heavy traffic on the DND flyover and other bordering areas.

"Those without valid movement passes were not being allowed entry into Noida by the UP police following which they were sent back. The UP police strictly checked movement passes and those without valid passes were denied entry. Those commuters were asked to take U-turns through the other carriageway and sent back from the border areas," a senior official said. Another senior traffic police official said heavy traffic was witnessed at DND flyover as several vehicles were trying to enter Noida. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters travelling to Noida to plan their trip only if their vehicles had movement passes issued by the authorities concerned. A senior Uttar Pradesh police official said scores of people thronged the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday morning. "Every vehicle was checked but sometimes it became very difficult due to the numbers of vehicles. People with valid passes were allowed. However, if someone did not have a pass and was carrying some important items like medicine, they were also allowed," he said.

The official said there were some who had come out only to roam and they were sent back with a warning. According to a Delhi Traffic police officer deployed at the Noida border, most of the vehicles were going from Delhi to Noida in the morning. The scene will change in the evening when people will return to their homes, he said.

The situation was no different at the Delhi-Gurgaon border as vehicles queued up to enter the national capital. "There was traffic on the border as each and every pass was being checked and bikes with pillion riders were sent back,” said Ram Kumar, a Gurgaon resident who works in Mahipalpur. "The traffic was not inside the city but only at the border intersections where it took around 20 minutes to cross. Further the traffic was moderate. However, once I reached ITO, the traffic was slow again," said Swati Gauba.

The Delhi Transport Corporation and Cluster buses also resumed services with social-distancing norms and safety measures in place like use of sanitisers and masks to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had announced relaxations in curbs, including reopening of public transport with social-distancing norms, during the extended lockdown that is slated to end on May 31.

With two-wheelers plying on the roads alongside cabs and private vehicles, social distancing norms went for a toss at many places and many commuters felt as if there was no lockdown. Senior police officers said over 2,000 traffic police personnel were deployed on the ground to ensure the smooth flow of vehicular movement across the city and at the adjoining bordering areas.

In the wake of relaxations, the volume of vehicles on the roads increased significantly and to manage the movement of traffic, the focus was on regulation in junction management, said a senior official. "We had our presence on pickets earlier but now with the increase in vehicles on the roads, we have also deployed our staff on traffic junctions to ensure smooth movement of traffic," he said, adding that on the eastern border, at least 16 pickets from the department have been deployed to control traffic.

Since rules were being strictly followed at the UP border and many commuters were not allowed entry, those who were on the stretch of Kalindi Kunj were asked to take a U-turn, due to which there was a heavy traffic movement, he said. Pranav Mishra, a media professional who has been commuting to Delhi from Nodia on a daily basis since the lockdown began on March 25, said heavy traffic jams was witnessed near the Ghazipur landfill site as the flyovers have been closed and there is heavy barricading on roads as well.

There was traffic snarls at toll plazas due to which commuters end up waiting for about 30-40 minutes while returning from Delhi in the evening hours, he said. Commuters also took to Twitter to share their traffic woes and tagged the handles of Noida and Delhi Police.

"Welcome to traffic chaos roads approaching #DND from #Barapullah @dtptraffic . The volume of traffic unprecedented . @DelhiPolice . Is it the barriers that are causing traffic turmoil ? Pl look into the huge chaos . #DND approach road," tweeted Chaitanya Prasad..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi’s private liquor shops likely to reopen from Friday

All private liquor shops in the national capital are likely to reopen from Friday as the Delhi government has directed these outlets to submit their monthly stock record MSR by May 21. However, liquor shops in malls will remain closed in ac...

FWICE seeks Maharashtra CM's nod to resume post-production work

Federation of Western India Cine Employees FWICE on Tuesday appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow resumption of post-production work. Through a letter that the organisation sent to the Chief Ministers Office, they...

Building a cinematic bond with refugees, in a time of crisis

A Brazilian filmmaker is hoping that the uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic will generate more empathy and solidarity towards others, including refugees, an optimistic position also held by the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR in the...

President Ramaphosa to participate in AU virtual meeting on Libya

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to participate in todays virtual meeting of the African Union AU Contact Group of the High-Level Committee on Libya.The meeting is at the invitation of the President of the Republic of the Congo and Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020