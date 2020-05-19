Vande Bharat Mission: 143 Indian nationals reach Cochin from Saudi Arabia

Under the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, 143 Indian nationals reached Cochin International Airport in an Air India special flight from Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. "An Air India special flight (AI 1908) from Dammam (Saudi Arabia) reached Cochin International Airport with 143 passengers," Kerala Public Relations Department said.

The phased evacuation is being done under India's biggest repatriation exercise, the second phase of which started on May 16. In order to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals in Oman, the Indian government has decided to operate more special flights to Bangalore, Calicut, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, and Gaya on May 20, 21, 22 and 23.

Meanwhile, more countries have been added in the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Now, stranded and distressed Indians from Finland, South Korea, Belgium, New Zealand, Netherlands, Kenya, Mauritius, Spain, Myanmar, Maldives, Egypt, and Sri Lanka will also be able to return on special flights, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (ANI)