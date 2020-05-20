Two more COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, tally reaches 202
Two residents of the Bapu Dham colony in Chandigarh have tested positive, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 202.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 20-05-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 09:33 IST
The two are residents of the hotspot area in Chandigarh. A 25-year-old and a 50-year-old, both males, have been admitted to the Government Multi-speciality Hospital, Sector 16 after they tested positive for the infection, the Chandigarh Administration stated.
There are 108 active COVID-19 cases in the city. (ANI)
