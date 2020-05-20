Golf courses reopen in Chandigarh after almost 2 months

Left Menu
ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 20-05-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 12:57 IST
Visual from Chandigarh Golf Club (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Golf courses in Chandigarh have reopned after a gap of almost two months due to the COVID-19 crisis. All necessary precautions are being taken by the clubs here.

No caddies are allowed, and only one person can sit in a cart while earlier two people used to ride in a cart. Before entering thermal scanning is being done and all the cafeterias have been shut.

Speaking to ANI, Jeev Milkha Singh, international golfer and son of Milkha Singh present at the Chandigarh Golf Club said: "I am really glad that the golf courses have opened and I think it's one of the games where social distancing is taking place quite a lot. You are out in the open space, sometimes you are 20 yards apart 50 yards apart. It's a great start and I am really looking forward to playing today," "Precautions are being taken like only four people are allowed to play. In a four-seater golf cart one person has to sit in front and another at the back. Caddies are not available right now, it's the management's decision," he added. (ANI)

