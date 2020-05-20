2,000 DTC buses plying, number to increase further: Delhi Transport Minister

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said that close to two thousand buses are plying on the streets of Delhi for the daily passengers from May 19 and the number will increase in the next five days. "Close to two thousand buses were plying on the roads for daily passengers in Delhi yesterday, the number will rise further in the next four-five days," Gahlot told ANI here.

He also said that strict instructions have been issued to drivers and conductors to ensure all health guidelines are followed and not more than 20 passengers are on the bus at any one point of time. "Drivers, conductors and bus marshals have been strictly instructed to not run buses with more than 20 passengers. If it comes to our notice that they did not follow these directions strong action will be taken against all three," he said.

The Transport Minister added that 1,000 buses were being used exclusively by the authorities to ferry migrant workers to stations till yesterday. "Today we have received information that the Revenue Department has requisitioned around 1,200 buses and 400-500 buses have been requisitioned by police," he added. He said that once this process ends the number of buses plying for daily passengers in the national capital will see an increase.