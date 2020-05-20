Left Menu
12 fresh cases of coronavirus in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:47 IST
Twelve people, who had recently returned from Mumbai, have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the virus tally in the state to 105, officials said on Wednesday. The 12 were among the 697 people, who had returned to Himachal Pradesh from Mumbai in a special train on May 18, they said. Of the 697 passengers who arrived at Una on Monday, 242 were from Kangra, 169 from Hamirpur, 103 from Mandi, 43 from Bilaspur, 40 from Shimla, 38 from Una, 26 from Chamba, 10 each from Kullu and Kinnaur and eight each were from Solan and Sirmaur, Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said. While eleven persons, including four women, tested positive in Kangra, a man tested positive for COVID-19 in Kullu district, they added. A woman (56), her son (31) and his wife (25) are among those who tested positive in Kangra for COVID-19, Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said. Similarly, a man (41), his wife (34) and their child (11) also tested positive at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (PRGMC) in Tanda, he added.  They have been quarantined at Parour and are being shifted to Baijnath, he added. Now, active cases in Kangra stand at 24 whereas one man died on March 23. Eight people have been cured in Kangra out of the total 33 positive cases in the district. In Kullu, a 23-year-old man, who had returned from Mumbai, tested positive for COVID-19, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. This is the first positive case in Kullu district. The SP said 10 people from Kullu district were kept in isolation at Ayurveda hospital. Samples of all of them were taken. While on tested positive, the others were negative

The total number of infected people in the state stands at 105, while 51 of them have been cured. Four people have died due to COVID-19

The active cases in the state now stands at 50, including 24 from Kangra, 11 from Hamirpur, five each from Bilaspur and Chamba, two each from Sirmaur, Una and one from Kullu.

