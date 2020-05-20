Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown imposed in unplanned manner, no exit strategy either: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:19 IST
Lockdown imposed in unplanned manner, no exit strategy either: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of implementing the countrywide lockdown in an unplanned manner and also alleged it does not have any exit strategy. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said this government is synonymous with "inefficiency, incompetence and insensitivity" and its taskforce has been indulging in "data jugglery" to claim that "there will be zero cases by May 16".

"This government has become synonymous with inefficiency, incompetence, and insensitivity,” he said. "Lockdown might be a good technique and we support it. But this government has no strategy for going into lockdown or coming out of it," Singhvi told reporters at a virtual press conference.

"What has been the cost-benefit ratio of an unplanned lockdown and a clueless government on how and when to exit it? Let the nation judge," he asked. He said the government's own taskforce showed a graph of coronavirus cases, with everything peaking on April 24 and then dropping to zero on May 16.

"Is it (the government) shamelessly misleading its people without any apology and contrition," he asked. The Congress leader said the cases, deaths and testing are the three major parameters for gauging the country’s COVID response, and the Modi government has “failed you miserably on this”.

Singhvi also alleged that according to a CMIE study India's unemployment rate as of May 3 is at a record high of 27.1. “India's unemployment rate is four times that of the US and you have given 400 times less economic support to your employees,” he said, noting that the rate of unemployment was 8.7 pc in March before the lockdown came into force to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“There's no doubt in my mind that when we come to look back on this, damage done by lockdown will exceed any saving of lives by a huge factor. Lockdown is a huge mistake. Countries applying them harshly will be harshly judged,” Singhvi said quoting Nobel Laureate Michael Levitt. He said among 122 million people who have lost their jobs, 91 million are small traders and labourers, while 18 million salaried class.

On an age analysis, he said 27 million youth in age group of 20-30 lost their jobs in April 2020 and 33 million people in their 30s lost jobs in April. The Congress leader also alleged that 383 people have died due to lockdown till May 10 and 58 due to starvation and financial distress, 91 suicides due to fear of infection, loneliness etc, 89 road or train accidents due to walking/migration.

"What has been the cost-benefit ratio of an unplanned lockdown," he asked. Citing figures of various countries on the rate of testing for COVID-19, he said, Iceland has tested 166 persons per 1000 population, Italy 50, USA 34, Singapore 31, South Africa 7.7, Taiwan 3, whereas India just 1.5 per persons.

During the lockdwn period, the percentage coronavirus growth rate between 2nd and 3rd lockdown is 170 and 257 between the third and the fourth lockdown..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Tiananmen June 4 vigil organiser calls for candles to be lit across Hong Kong

Hong Kong people, unable to hold a mass vigil due to coronavirus curbs, should light candles instead to commemorate pro-democracy protesters killed in and around Beijings Tiananmen Square 31 years ago, an organiser said on Wednesday. This y...

Khalilzad reaches Kabul to press Afghan govt, Taliban to begin peace talks

United States special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday reached Afghanistan, days after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the new Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, signed a power-sharing deal. Ac...

Telangana Congress arranges two buses for migrant workers stranded in Hyderabad

Congress in Telangana on Wednesday said 80 migrant workers stranded here due to COVID- 19 lockdown were sent to their native places in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha onboard two buses arranged by it. The buses were made available in line with the...

Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert

Bangladesh has shifted over two million people to storm shelters and deployed the military to deal with the powerful cyclone Amphan which is set to make a landfall on the costal districts, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday. Aut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020