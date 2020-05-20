Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forms for Guj govt loan scheme to be distributed from Thursday

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:56 IST
Forms for Guj govt loan scheme to be distributed from Thursday

The Gujarat government will start distribution of application forms from Thursday for those who want to avail the guarantee-free loan of Rs 1 lakh under the state's the Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojna (AGSY), an official said. The forms will be distributed through more than 9,000 outlets across the state, the official said.

Under this scheme, people running small businesses and those from the lower middle income group can avail guarantee- free loan of up to Rs 1 lakh from banks at 2 per cent annual interest as it seeks to help them get back to normal life disrupted by the COVID-19 lockdown. "From Thursday, cooperative banks will begin distribution of forms for Rs 1 lakh loan under the Atmanirbhar Gujarat Sahay Yojana. People can get the forms from over 9,000 outlets across the state," Ashwani Kumar, secretary to Gujarat chief minister, said.

The government had launched the scheme last week, under which the state government will be paying the remaining six per cent interest on loan to the banks. The tenure of such loans will be three years and re- payment of principal and interest will start after six months of sanction, the official said.

Loans will be provided on the basis of application where no guarantee will be required, he said..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-How photographer captured baby image amid coronavirus lockdown

For Reuters photographer Hannah McKay, a recent trip to take pictures at a hospital in northern England required the kind of planning more typical of a foreign assignment.The coronavirus pandemic has brought huge changes to the way journali...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Chinas Wuhan says conducted 856,128 COVID-19 tests on TuesdayThe city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak, conducted 856,128 tests for the disease on Tuesday,...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Michigan governor declares emergency after dams collapseMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday declared an emergency for Midland county after two dams breached and on expecta...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020