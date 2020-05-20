Left Menu
Amid rise in COVID cases, Delhi Health Dept asks DMs to create containment zones as per guidelines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:59 IST
Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and a gradual fall in the number of containment zones in the national capital, the Delhi Health Department has directed all district magistrates to create containment zones in their areas as per the existing guidelines. The order issued by Delhi Heath Secretary Padmini Singla on Tuesday has been marked to top officials of several departments and civic bodies, among others.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 11,000-mark with 534 fresh cases detected on Wednesday, the highest single-day spike so far, while the death toll from it climbed to 176. The number of containment zones has reduced to 69, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

On Tuesday too, 500 fresh cases were reported, while the number of containment zones stood at 70. "An order has been issued to all district magistrates, regarding creating containment zones in their respective areas of jurisdiction as per the existing guidelines," the bulletin said.

The order said the guidelines were clear to declare an area as a containment zone where three or more COVID-19 positive cases are discovered in close proximity. "On going through the data regarding spread of COVID-19 infections, it is observed that every day 300-400 cases are adding to the tally but declaration of equivalent 'containment zones' by district magistrates is not happening," the order says.

According to the guidelines issued by the Health Department, containment zones are supposed to be declared based on the number of cases, their contacts and the geographical spread. The order also highlights that the significance of containment zones is greatly increased as it becomes the single most important factor to decide permissibility of activities in a particular area.

It also says stringent measures are to be taken, once an area has been declared a containment zone, where only doorstep delivery of essential items is allowed. "Stricter action needs to be initiated within these containment zones in terms of active surveillance, testing and contact tracing," the Health Department said.

