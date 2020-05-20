Left Menu
Development News Edition

24 new cases in Kerala, COVID-19 tally touches 666

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:02 IST
24 new cases in Kerala, COVID-19 tally touches 666

Thiruvananthapuram, May 20 (PTI): In a steep spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 24 people were infected on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 666, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. At least 74,000 people are under observation, 533 in various hospitals, including 156 admitted today.

Of the positive cases, all but one are returnees-- 12 from abroad and 11 from other states-- eight from Maharashtra, where 22,563 coronavirus positive cases have been registered, and three from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, where the cumulative tally has crossed 12,000, the chief minister said. One person from Kannur had been infected through contact.

The total number of people who have been infected by the virus so far has touched 666, while the active cases stood at 161, Vijayan told reporters. Five people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals today.

While Palakkad reported seven cases, Malappuram four and Kannur three, Pathnamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur reported two each. Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Ernakulam recorded a solitary case each, Vijayan said.

With the flow of people from abroad and other states seeing a steady increase to Kerala, the government has made temporary appointments of around 6,700 health personnel to tackle the contagion,he said. At least 74,000 people are under observation, 533 in various hospitals, including 156 admitted on Wednesday.PTI UDBN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-How photographer captured baby image amid coronavirus lockdown

For Reuters photographer Hannah McKay, a recent trip to take pictures at a hospital in northern England required the kind of planning more typical of a foreign assignment.The coronavirus pandemic has brought huge changes to the way journali...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Chinas Wuhan says conducted 856,128 COVID-19 tests on TuesdayThe city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak, conducted 856,128 tests for the disease on Tuesday,...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Michigan governor declares emergency after dams collapseMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday declared an emergency for Midland county after two dams breached and on expecta...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Widow of late John Glenn, first American to orbit Earth, dies at 100 of COVID-19Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn, died at age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020