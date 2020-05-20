Relaxation in curfew to continue from 7 am to 2 pm: Kangra DC

Left Menu
PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:08 IST
Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati on Wednesday said the relaxation in curfew hours will continue to be from 7 am to 2 pm daily in the district till further orders amid the nationwide lockdown. Shops will remain open during this period only. Morning walks and running timings will remain the same as notified earlier from 5.30 am to 7 am daily but wearing of face masks is essential and ensuring of social distancing will be mandatory for all, including shopkeepers. They will have to mark circles outside their shops at a distance of 1.5 metres each, he said.

The DC said stamp vendors and documentation writers can work every Monday and Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm maintaining social distancing norms. Land registration can be done daily from 10 am to 2 pm daily every day at offices. “Salon and beauty parlour owners can open their outlets after getting the prescribed training from the notified authorities. Owners of these ventures will have to apply through the Labour Officer and will get training in their concerned sub-divisions. They will be allowed to open their salons and parlours after the training period,” Prajapati added.

All government and private offices would function as per the MHA notification and all Class 3 and 4 employees would attend their offices on rotation basis. If any employee suffers from flu-like symptoms, health authorities ought to be intimated immediately and the office premise will be sanitised under such circumstances. The deputy commissioner said a curfew pass was mandatory for going to other states and districts for which one can apply on the website of the district administration and avail an e-pass.

