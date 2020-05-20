Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hizb terrorist involved in killing of JK BJP secretary arrested by NIA

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:32 IST
Hizb terrorist involved in killing of JK BJP secretary arrested by NIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a breakthrough in the probe into the killing of a senior BJP leader and his brother by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said on Wednesday. Rustam Ali (56) was arrested from the outskirts of Kishtwar town based on specific information, an NIA spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said a special NIA court in Jammu has sent the accused to seven-day custody of the agency. "Ali is an accused in a case related to the murder of BJP State Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar at Kishtwar on November 1, 2018, by Hizbul terrorists. He was also wanted in another terror case of Kishtwar related to the snatching of the service rifle of a personal security officer (PSO) of a lawyer in November last year," the spokesman said.

He said the case of murder of the Parihar brothers was registered by the NIA on November 28, 2018, and a charge sheet was submitted in the special court in Jammu on May 15, 2019, against seven accused, including three terrorists -- Osama bin Javid, Haroon Abbass Wani, and Zahid Hussain -- who were subsequently killed. Apart from Ali, the other three named in the charge sheet -- Nissar Ahmad Sheikh, Nishad Ahmad Butt, and Azad Hussain -- had earlier been arrested.

"Investigation into both the cases unearthed the larger conspiracy of these terrorists and the overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen who were attempting to revive terrorism in the region of the Chenab valley comprising districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban," the spokesman said. He said the accused had been absconding since long and investigation revealed that he had constructed a hideout in the house of Nishad Ahmad Butt.

Besides these two cases, the NIA is also investigating the assassination of an RSS functionary and his PSO in Kishtwar hospital in April last year and another incident of weapon snatching. The latest arrest in the Kishtwar terror conspiracy comes close on the heels of gunning down of another top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Tahir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Malangpora village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, in an encounter in Doda district on May 17.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

CPCL posts Q4 standalone net loss at Rs 1,637.56 crore

Chennai, May 20 PTI Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a group company of IndianOil, on Wednesday recorded a standalone net loss at Rs 1,637.56 crore following the impact on its gross refining margin GRM due to steep fall in crude oil price...

Cambridge University scraps in-person lectures for 2020-2021

Cambridge has become the first university in Britain to cancel all face-to-face lectures for the 2020-21 academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, after 800 years of welcoming students to its cloisters, quadrangles and classrooms. ...

Truecaller redesigns app to enhance user experience

Phone directory app Truecaller on Wednesday said it has redesigned its app to help streamline calls history, SMS and instant messages conversations into a single tab for users. The revamp has been done for both Android and iOS users globall...

Centre sanctions Rs 46,038.70 cr as states' shares in taxes for May

The finance ministry on Monday said it has sanctioned Rs 46,038.70 crore for May instalment of devolution of states share in central taxes and duties. These releases, similar to April releases, have been calculated based on tax receipts p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020