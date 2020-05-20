GB Nagar: Infant, octogenarian among four new COVID-19 patients, total rises to 293

Four persons, including an infant and an octogenarian, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases in the district to 293, officials said. No coronavirus patient was discharged on Wednesday, while the number of active cases rose to 81, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded five COVID-19 deaths -- all males aged above 60 years. "A total of 36 test results were obtained on Wednesday -- eight from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and 28 from the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB). One result from the GIMS was found positive, while the other three positive results were from private laboratories in Noida," District Magistrate (DM) Suhas L Y said.

Also, the test results of 362 employees of Chinese phone manufacturer Oppo in Greater Noida were received and all were found negative, he said. "A total of 293 COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in the district so far and 207 of them have recovered and got discharged. There are 81 active cases now," he said in a statement.

The new patients are a nine-month-old baby from a village in Greater Noida's Rabupura area, an 80-year-old man from Noida Sector 110, a 68-year-old man from Noida Sector 78 and a 27-year-old woman from Noida Sector 15, the DM said. All of them have been hospitalised for treatment, he added.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar is 70.64 per cent, according to the official statistics. So far, 14 patients have been cross-notified from Gautam Buddh Nagar -- six of them to Delhi, three to Ghaziabad and two to Hapur, besides one each to Agra, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.