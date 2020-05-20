NIA arrests Hizbul terrorist in Parihar brothers murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the murder of Parihar brothers in November 2018, an official said on Wednesday. According to the NIA, the accused has been identified as 56-year-old Rustam Ali. The accused was produced before a special NIA court in Jammu and was sent to seven-day NIA custody.

The case pertains to the murder of Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar at Kishtwar on November 1, 2018, allegedly by terrorists of the banned organisation. The case was registered by the NIA on November 28, 2018. Rustam Ali, who was arrested on May 19, 2020, by the NIA, was also wanted in another terror case of Kishtwar registered by the terror watchdog agency.

"Charge-sheet against seven accused persons, including three arrested accused persons namely Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed Butt and Azad Hussain and absconding accused Rustam Ali was submitted in NIA special court in Jammu on May 15, 2020," the NIA said in a statement. The arrest was made after information was received about his presence in the outer area of Kishtwar town and an NIA team was sent to arrest him.

The NIA said that the investigation of the two cases unearthed a larger conspiracy of these terrorists and the over ground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen who were attempting to revive terrorism in the Chenab Valley region. (ANI)