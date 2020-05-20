Man arrested for selling fake tokens for railway journey

A 32-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly duping migrant workers and others seeking to travel to Bihar by selling them fake tokens for special trains. Wearing a personal protection equipment (PPE) kit, Rajesh Rai, the accused, posed as a railway officer, police said.

"He has been arrested for selling fake tokens for a Bihar-bound train at the Habibganj railway station," said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Bhupendra Singh. Rai wore a PPE kit so that people should not suspect him, the senior police officer told PTI.

An engineering student from Bihar lodged a complaint against him, Singh said. The student and his friends, stranded in Bhopal during lockdown, went to the Habibganj railway station on Tuesday to board a special train, he said.

Rai allegedly offered them `tokens for journey' for Rs 1,000 apiece and they paid him, the CSP said. But when they entered the station, the train had already left. After inquiring with railway officials, they realized that they had been duped.

Rai was arrested on Wednesday under IPC sections 170 (impersonating a public servant), 420 (cheating), 167 (framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) and 468 (forgery) and further probe was on..