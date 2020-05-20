Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu reports 743 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

With 743 positive cases reported on Wednesday, the state tally of people infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 13,191, said the health department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:44 IST
Tamil Nadu reports 743 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 743 positive cases reported on Wednesday, the state tally of people infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 13,191, said the health department. Out of 743 cases, 83 people have returned from Maharashtra.

The COVID-19 fatalities in the state has soared to 87 as three persons succumbed to the disease today. There are 7,219 active cases in the state as on date including those in isolation.

With 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases on Wednesday soared to 1,06,750 including 42,298 recoveries and 3,303 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Cambridge University cancels face-to-face lectures until summer 2021

Britains Cambridge University became one of the first in the world on Wednesday to announce that all its lectures would be delivered online over the next academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak.The university, which shut its campu...

U.S. airlines step up safety measures in preparation for recovery

U.S. carriers JetBlue Airways Corp and United Airlines Holdings Inc announced fresh safety measures on Wednesday aimed at restoring confidence in travel as several executives pointed to signs domestic demand is improving. U.S. states are st...

Former BJP MLA from HP dies of cardiac arrest

Former BJP MLA in Himachal Pradesh Rakesh Verma died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday, a senior doctor saidHe was brought dead at Indira Gandhi Medical College IGMC at 7.30 pm today here, IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj saidVe...

'Thundering' sound creates flutter in Bengaluru

A loud thundering sound in several parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon triggered panic among the residents, while officials ruled out the possibility of it being an earthquake. The sound was heard across the city from Kempegowda Int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020