Tamil Nadu reports 743 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
With 743 positive cases reported on Wednesday, the state tally of people infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 13,191, said the health department.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:44 IST
With 743 positive cases reported on Wednesday, the state tally of people infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 13,191, said the health department. Out of 743 cases, 83 people have returned from Maharashtra.
The COVID-19 fatalities in the state has soared to 87 as three persons succumbed to the disease today. There are 7,219 active cases in the state as on date including those in isolation.
With 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases on Wednesday soared to 1,06,750 including 42,298 recoveries and 3,303 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
