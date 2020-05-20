Left Menu
Public bus service resumes in Chandigarh on select routes

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:51 IST
The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) resumed bus services on select routes within the city on Wednesday. A total of 47 non-AC buses plied on 16 routes within the city, as per an official release here.

The Union territory administration has also sought permission from the Punjab and Haryana governments to run local buses in peripheral areas falling within their respective jurisdictions, it said. “After receiving permissions, the operations will be scaled up to run 159 buses on 52 routes from 8 am to 6 pm daily in the tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula),” the release said.

According to the standard operating procedure (SoP), all the buses will be sanitised twice a day in morning and evening. Thermal screening will be done at entry points of ISBTs for passengers and bus crew in depots, it further said. Reusable face masks have been given to drivers and conductors. In addition, gloves and face shields have been issued to the conductors, it said.

Sanitiser bottles are made available in the buses for usage of crew as well as passengers, it said. No passenger will be allowed to board the bus without wearing a face mask.

