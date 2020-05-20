Guj: Hashish worth Rs 24 lakh recovered off Kutch coast

As many as 16 packets of hashish valued at Rs 24 lakh were recovered from an uninhabited island off Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police teams rushed to Shekhranpir island, where they found 16 packets of hashish worth Rs 24 lakh on the international market, superintendent of police (Kutch West) Saurabh Tolumbia said.

Preliminary probe by forensic experts has revealed that these packets, weighing 1 kg each, could have been floating in the sea for a while, before washing ashore on Shekhranpir island in the creek area near Jakhau, he said. The SP clarified that these packets of narcotics were not the ones thrown by a Pakistani crew near Jakhau coast in May last year during an operation by the Indian Coast Guard.

Further investigations were underway to ascertain the origins of the contraband, he added..