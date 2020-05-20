Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Hashish worth Rs 24 lakh recovered off Kutch coast

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:08 IST
Guj: Hashish worth Rs 24 lakh recovered off Kutch coast

As many as 16 packets of hashish valued at Rs 24 lakh were recovered from an uninhabited island off Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district on Wednesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police teams rushed to Shekhranpir island, where they found 16 packets of hashish worth Rs 24 lakh on the international market, superintendent of police (Kutch West) Saurabh Tolumbia said.

Preliminary probe by forensic experts has revealed that these packets, weighing 1 kg each, could have been floating in the sea for a while, before washing ashore on Shekhranpir island in the creek area near Jakhau, he said. The SP clarified that these packets of narcotics were not the ones thrown by a Pakistani crew near Jakhau coast in May last year during an operation by the Indian Coast Guard.

Further investigations were underway to ascertain the origins of the contraband, he added..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan Taliban leader says committed to deal with US

The leader of the Taliban said on Wednesday that militants were committed to a landmark deal with the US, despite being accused of carrying out thousands of attacks in Afghanistan since it was signed. In a rare message released ahead of the...

788 migrant labourers test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar so far

Bihar State Health Department on Thursday said that 788 migrant labourers who returned to Bihar from different states have tested positive for coronavirus. The Health Departments press release further stated that 249 migrants who tested pos...

Five more test positive for coronavirus in Jalana, tally 41

With five more peopletesting positive for coronaavirus in Jalna district ofMaharashtra, the case tally mounted to 41 on Wednesday, aHealth official saidDistrict civil surgeon Madhukar Rathod said sevenpeople have recovered so farThe new cas...

Police say 14 kidnapped health workers freed in Mexico City

Officials in Mexico City say they have rescued 14 health workers who had been kidnapped in order to demand money from their families. The city prosecutors office said in a communique late Tuesday that the health workers were located in two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020