Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domicile status made eligibility condition for admission to educational institutions in JK

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:37 IST
Domicile status made eligibility condition for admission to educational institutions in JK

Days after issuing the domicile rules, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday made domicile status certificate an eligibility condition for admission to educational institutions in the union territory. It said in a circular that the requirement of Permanent Resident Certificate wherever prescribed for admission into educational institutions will be replaced with 'Domicile Certificate'. The administration also advised all administrative secretaries to immediately effect corresponding changes in statutes or rules.

"With the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, series of constitutional changes have been affected. In terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2019, any reference by whatever form to 'permanent residents of the state or hereditary state subject', wherever they occurred in any Act or notification issued or rules, orders made there under, stands omitted with necessary grammatical variation," the circular said. On Monday, the administration reopened "fresh registration" for Kashmiri migrants and displaced persons, paving way for inclusion of bonafide people who migrated from the union territory.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) appealed to Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu to consider existing state subjects of the residents as domicile certificates. "The people having state subjects of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir should be considered as domicile. They should not be forced to stand in queues for new domicile certificates which would be injustice for the residents, who have already completed their documents, and it would create chaos in the society," senior JKAP leader Vikram Malhotra said.

He appealed that the government should use technology to find out existing people who have the State Subjects and it should be considered as their domicile. "If the State Subject holders are not considered as domiciles, it would lead to chaos and anarchy. People will have to undergo unnecessary hassle. Government should find a way out," he suggested while referring to the confusion among the people soon after the notification on domicile was issued.

Appreciating the domicile rights of those residing in Jammu and Kashmir since many years, Malhotra said, these people had been suffering for decades as they were deprived of basic rights in the past. "It was the humanitarian cause. These people have been staying here, and have contributed to the development of Jammu and Kashmir," he said, appreciating their role in the union territory.

With regard to concerns of the people on domicile notification, Malhotra said, "It is a document, and no document is complete in itself. As and when the elected Government comes back in J&K, it will make the changes accordingly."

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

27 new Covid cases found in a single day in Jharkhand; total mounts to 272

In the single-day highest COVID-19 figure in Jharkhand, 27 more persons on Wednesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 272, officials said. The Director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Scien...

Indian workers rescued from borewell digging get rare slavery payout

A group of 14 Indian workers rescued from borewell digging companies during the coronavirus lockdown in south India have received a rare payout after being held in slavery as investigations continue, officials said on Wednesday.Four complai...

Months after tug of war with Priyanka Gandhi, CRPF creates dedicated VIP security wing

Months after taking over the security of VVIP like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and other dignitaries, the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has created a new VIP security wing, which will only look after security-related matters. Th...

Parents with degrees give their children significant advantage in maths

Kids of parents who have degrees do better than others in maths, suggests a new study. Children of parents with a degree are almost a year of schooling ahead in maths by age 11 than peers whose parents have just GCSEs, a new study by the Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020