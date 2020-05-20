Left Menu
Pregnant employees exempted from attending office: MoS, Personnel Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:39 IST
Pregnant employees exempted from attending office: MoS, Personnel Jitendra Singh
Representative image

Pregnant women employees will be exempted from attending office, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. He said a circular to this effect has been issued and is expected to be followed by different ministries and departments as well as the states and Union territories.

"Pregnant women employees who are not already on maternity leave will also be exempted from attending office. Persons with disabilities are also to be given a similar exemption from attending office," Singh, the Union minister of state for personnel, said. A latest circular issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) also states that the government servants who have underlying co-morbidities and were undergoing treatment for these ailments before the lockdown, may, as far as possible, be exempted upon production of a medical prescription from the treating physician.

"What is important is to strictly observe staggered timings for the arrival and departure of the officers and staff. In order to avoid unnecessary crowding, all the heads of departments have been advised to ensure three sets of timings," the minister said. These would be 9 am to 5 pm, 9:30 am to 6 pm and 10 am to 6:30 pm respectively.

While the officers at the level of deputy secretary and above are expected to attend office on all working days, the officers and staff below the level of deputy secretary will attend office every alternate day and those not attending office should work from home and remain available on telephone and electronically, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said. Singh appreciated the staff in the ministry for having continued to work with full commitment during the entire lockdown.

In fact, he said some of the staff members were working from home even during the weekends, which normally does not happen when the offices are closed. Every care has been taken to ensure that while the offices continue to function, the welfare and safety of officials is not overlooked, Singh said.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

