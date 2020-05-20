More cases from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat; total count reaches 993

Haryana's NCR districts Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat together reported 21 coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the total number of COVID-19 infections in the state rose to 993. Of the total 29 fresh cases, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat reported 6,7 and 8 cases, respectively, while Kurukshetra reported four, Jind and Jhajjar one each, and Panipat two cases, a health bulletin said.

Of the total 226 cases reported in Gurgaon, 95 are active. The total number of COVID-19 active cases in the state is 331 while the number patients who have been discharged is 648. The state has so far had 14 COVID-19-related deaths, as per the bulletin.