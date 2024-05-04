Massive fire breaks out at farmhouse in Haryana's Faridabad, none hurt

A massive fire broke out at a farmhouse in Haryana's Faridabad on Friday late at night. A team of fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

However, no causality has been reported in the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

