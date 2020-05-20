Woman gives birth to baby after deboarding Shramik train in Jhansi
A woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who was heading to Kanpur in a Shramik special train, made an emergency stop at Jhansi on Wednesday afternoon and gave birth to a baby boy.ANI | Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:04 IST
A woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who was heading to Kanpur in a Shramik special train, made an emergency stop at Jhansi on Wednesday afternoon and gave birth to a baby boy. Twenty-one-year-old Rajini Nishad deboarded the train at 2 pm due to labour pain and was brought to Divisional Railway Hospital (DRH) by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff where she delivered the baby, as per a statement by the Railways.
Both the newborn and the mother are in good health. Meanwhile, the lockdown, imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, has been extended till May 31. (ANI)
