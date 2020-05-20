Left Menu
Four more COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 147 in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:42 IST
Four more COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 147 in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded four more deaths due to the novel coronavirus and 170 new infections, officials said. The number of cases in the state now stands at 6,015 and fatalities at 147.

"Four more deaths were recorded, including three in Jaipur, and as many as 170 fresh cases were reported in the state," additional chief secretary (health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. Of the 170 fresh infections, Jaipur recorded 25 cases, followed by 22 in Dungarpur, 18 in Jodhpur, 17 in Nagaur, 12 in Sikar, 11 in Jalore, nine in Jhunjhunu, eight each in Pali and Rajsamand, seven each in Chittorgarh and Ajmer, six in Kota, five in Sirohi, three in Banswara, Churu and Udaipur, two in Tonk and one each in Jhalawar, Sriganganagar and Baran districts. Location of one more patient is yet to be identified.

A total of 3,404 patients have recovered and 3,000 have been discharged. There are 2,464 active cases in the state, the officials said. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and massive screening and search is underway to trace the contagion.

