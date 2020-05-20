Left Menu
Development News Edition

House helps, service personnel permitted in societies, high rises: Gautam Buddh Nagar admin

PTI | Noida | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:43 IST
House helps, service personnel permitted in societies, high rises: Gautam Buddh Nagar admin

Entry of domestic helps, drivers and service personnel is permitted into societies and high rises in Noida and Greater Noida and RWAs can only impose restrictions to enforce certain rules, including compulsory wearing of masks and thermal screening, officials said on Wednesday. Amid queries by residents and resident welfare associations (RWAs) of the twin cities near Delhi over regulations on entry of house helps, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said all activities which are not prohibited or controlled, are treated as "permitted".

Entry of domestic helps and other service personnel were prohibited in the district as precautionary measure ever since the lockdown came into force to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The district administration recently eased some curbs, including movement of domestic helps.

However, no such movement is allowed in or out of containment zones. Inside containment zones these activities are not permitted, the administration said. "Consent of both the house resident and the service personnel/maid, etc as the case may be, is must," it added.

"RWAs can only impose restrictions to the extent of enforcing guidelines of compulsory wearing of face cover, compulsory sanitisation, thermal screening and precautionary measures to ensure community hygiene," according to the statement. It said RWAs can also set up an internal system to regulate the number of people who can enter a lift, awareness regarding social distancing and hand sanitisation points.

The RWAs have also been advised to balance community hygiene and convenience of individual residents..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Maha DyCM slams BJP over planned protest amid COVID-19 crisis

Hitting out at the BJP over its plan to hold a protest on the state governments failure in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said there was no wisdom in turning ones courtyard into a b...

U.S. House to vote on extending small business coronavirus loan program

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to vote again next week on giving small businesses more time to utilize their coronavirus aid under the Paycheck Protection Program, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.Pelosi, re...

Pakistan cricketers to remain in bio-secure environment for up to three months

A yet to be picked Pakistan squad will remain in bio-secure conditions for up to three months, starting from their resumption of training in Lahore early next month to the end of England tour in August. ESPNcricinfo reported that a group of...

Couple kill 2-year old daughter, commit suicide in Telangana

Driven by financialproblems, a young coupled allegedly killed their two-year olddaughter by throwing her into a well and committed suicide ina village in Mahabubabad district in Telangana on Wednesday,police saidP Acchi Babu 24 and his wife...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020