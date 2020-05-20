Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travel agency owner, bus driver arrested for illegally transporting migrant labourers

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:50 IST
Travel agency owner, bus driver arrested for illegally transporting migrant labourers

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested a travel agency owner and a driver in Samba district for allegedly illegally transporting 128 migrant labourers from Jammu to UP's Kanpur, an official spokesperson said. All the 128 migrant labourers have been sent to a quarantine centre in Samba district where they have been provided with food, water and shelter, the spokesperson said. Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Rohit Khajuria during the inspection found that two buses carrying 128 labourers were stationed at Raya Morh near a roadside dhaba.

“After detailed enquiry it came to light that the owner of a travel agency, Mahinder Pal Singh, had convinced labourers that he will help in ferrying them from Resham Ghar Colony in Jammu to their native place Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh in his buses. It was also confirmed that the owner had charged Rs 2,600 per head from the labourers for their transportation," the spokesperson said. The Deputy Commissioner taking cognizance of the matter immediately directed police officers to register a case against the owner of the travel agency and arrest the bus owner along with the driver. "This a clear case of exploitation of innocent labourers stranded due to the lockdown by the bus owner,” Khajuria said. He directed the labour department, Samba to register all the labourers and establish necessary arrangements immediately regarding their safe travel strictly through government advised protocol. Besides, police has also been directed to initiate the process for returning the money taken by the accused, he said.

The spokesperson said the labourers informed the deputy commissioner that they reached the place Tuesday after boarding the buses for travelling back to their native homes in Uttar Pradesh from Jammu..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine; virus travels further on breezy days

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Monkeys who survive coronavirus infection immune to...

Delhi HC awards Rs 75 lakh compensation to youth who met with accident due to police barricades

The Delhi High Court has awarded Rs 75 lakh as compensation to a youth who is presently in a vegetative state after he met with an accident due to chained barricades placed by Delhi Police. The order was passed by a single judge Bench of Ju...

Maha DyCM slams BJP over planned protest amid COVID-19 crisis

Hitting out at the BJP over its plan to hold a protest on the state governments failure in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said there was no wisdom in turning ones courtyard into a b...

U.S. House to vote on extending small business coronavirus loan program

Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to vote again next week on giving small businesses more time to utilize their coronavirus aid under the Paycheck Protection Program, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.Pelosi, re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020