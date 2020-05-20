Bodies of 2 women found in UP

Bodies of 2 women found in UPPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-05-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 23:38 IST
Bodies of two women with injuries were found from the fields in neighbouring Shamli district on Wednesday, police said. Circle Officer Pardeep Singh the victims were aged between 20 to 22 years. He said the bodies had sharp weapon injuries. Singh said the accused may have thrown off the bodies into the fields after killing the women. He added that the matter is being investigated. PTI CORR SRY
