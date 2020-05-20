Cabinet approves implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana

Left Menu
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The scheme aims to bring blue revolution through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries sector in India under two components namely, Central Sector Scheme (CS) and Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), at a total estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore comprising of Central share of Rs 9,407 crore, State share of Rs 4,880 crore and Beneficiaries' share of Rs 5,763 crore, according to an official release.

The Scheme will be implemented during a period of 5 years from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25. The PMMSY will be implemented as an umbrella scheme with two separate Components namely (a) Central Sector Scheme (CS) and (b) Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS).

The Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) Component is further segregated into Non-beneficiary oriented and Beneficiary orientated subcomponents/activities under the following three broad heads: Enhancement of Production and Productivity, Infrastructure and Post-Harvest Management and Fisheries Management and Regulatory Framework. In PMMSY, the entire project/unit cost will be borne by the Central government (i.e. 100 per cent Central funding) and wherever direct beneficiary oriented i.e. individual/group activities are undertaken by the entities of central government including National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), the Central assistance will be up to 40 per cent of the unit/project cost for General category and 60 per cent for SC/ST/Women category.

For the Non-beneficiary orientated sub-components/activities under CSS component to be implemented by the States/UTs, the entire project/unit cost will be shared between Centre and State -- North Eastern and Himalayan States: 90 per cent Central share and 10 per cent State share, Other States: 60 per cent Central share and 40 per cent State share and Union Territories (with legislature and without legislature): 100 per cent Central share. According to the release, "For the Beneficiary orientated i.e. individual/group activities subcomponents/activities under CSS component to be implemented by the States/UTs, the Government financial assistance of both Centre and State/UTs governments together will be limited to 40 per cent of the project/unit cost for General category and 60 per cent of the project/unit cost for SC/ST/Women."

The Government financial assistance will in turn be shared between Centre and State/UTs in the following ratio -- 90 per cent Central share and 10 per cent State share for the North Eastern and the Himalayan States, 60 per cent Central share and 40 per cent State share for other States and 100 per cent Central share (No UT Share) for Union Territories (with legislature and without legislature). (ANI)

