President Kovind accepts credentials from envoys of seven nations
The President remarked that digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:46 IST
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Senegal, Trinidad & Tobago, Mauritius, Australia, Cote d'Ivoire and Rwanda through video conference today (May 21, 2020).
This was the first time in the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan that credentials were presented through the digital medium. The President remarked that digital technology has enabled the world to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 and carry out its functions in an innovative manner. In this regard, he called the digitally-enabled credentials ceremony a special day in India's engagement with the diplomatic community in New Delhi. He further noted that India remains committed to harnessing the limitless possibilities of the digital pathway for the advancement of its people and the world at large.
Addressing the envoys, President Kovind said that the Covid-19 pandemic posed an unprecedented challenge to the global community, and the crisis called for greater global co-operation. He pointed out that India has been at the forefront of extending support to fellow nations in fighting the pandemic.
The Ambassadors/High Commissioners who presented their credentials were: -
Mr Choe Hui Chol, Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea
Mr Abdoul Wahab Haidara, Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal
Dr Roger Gopaul, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago
Mrs Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius
Mr Barry Robert O'Farrell, High Commissioner of Australia
M. N'DRY Eric Camille, Ambassador of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire
Ms Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda
Today's event has added a new dimension to India's digital diplomacy initiatives.
(With Inputs from PIB)
ALSO READ
Rugby-Rugby Australia director Wiggs resigns after six weeks in role
Top Australian biotech firm CSL joins virus treatment race
U.S. marines rotation to Australia to go ahead under strict COVID-19 measures
Rugby-Rugby Australia director Wiggs resigns after six weeks in role
China's BGI gets Australian foothold through mass coronavirus test delivery