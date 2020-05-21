Left Menu
Cop dies of coronavirus in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:29 IST
A 37-year-old police constable in Hyderabad, who was in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, has succumbed to the viral infection at a hospital here. The constable, who was undergoing treatment at a city hospital, was referred to the state-run Gandhi hospital here after being tested positive for the virus on May 13, police said adding he died on Wednesday night.

The constable is survived by wife and two children. Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddyexpressed condolences over the death of the police personnel.

The DGP tweeted "#PoliceConstableOfficer a #Covid19FrontLineWarrior of @hydcitypolice died of #CoronaVirus last night @ GandhiHospital. My Heartfelt Condolences to the bereaved family members.

The Govt & #TSPolice will standby & support the family in #TheHourOfDistress by all means." Atleast, five police personnel have contracted virus in the state so far. As on Wednesday, a total of 1,661 COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana and 40 patients had died of the virus while the number of people discharged stood at 1,013.

