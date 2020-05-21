Left Menu
72 killed by Cyclone Amphan, Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh ex gratia to kin of deceased: WB CM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:43 IST
72 killed by Cyclone Amphan, Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh ex gratia to kin of deceased: WB CM
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@gopalkagarwal)

At least 72 people have died in West Bengal due to Cyclone Amphan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected districts and provide help to "rebuild those areas from scratch". The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh for the family members of each of the deceased.

"So far as per the reports we have received, 72 people have died in the state due to Cyclone Amphan. Two districts – North and South 24 Parganas are completely devastated. We have to rebuild those districts from scratch. I would urge the Central government to extend all help to the state," Banerjee said after conducting a review meeting with officials. "I will visit the affected areas very soon. The restoration work will start soon. A large part of North and South 24 Parganas and Kolkata are facing massive power cuts since last evening. Even telephone and mobile connections are down," she said.

"I have never witnessed such a fierce cyclone and destruction in my life. I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas," Banerjee said.

