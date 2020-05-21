Left Menu
CISF order cancelling transfers this year to save over Rs 38-cr funds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) order canceling all transfers in the 1.62 lakh personnel-strong force till March next year in view of the COVID-19 outbreak will result in saving allowances worth over Rs 38 crore, officials said on Thursday. PTI had first reported on Wednesday that the order issued on the directions of CISF chief Rajesh Ranjan will affect about 12,000-13,000 personnel and is aimed at "minimizing" their "hardship" and saving money under the transfer allowance head at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has hit the economic bottom line.

"An estimate shows that the force will save over Rs 38 crore worth of government funds with the order of no transfers till March of next year being issued," a CISF spokesperson told the news agency. Another official said about 12,000-13,000 personnel who were supposed to be transferred this year are eligible to draw varied sums of money under the transfer allowance head and this amount drawn from the government exchequer will now be saved.

The order canceling the transfers had said: "Director-General CISF has issued the direction in order to minimize the hardship of personnel and to control the financial commitment on account of transfer allowance." It said that all transfers due this year have been "deferred till March 31 next year". The force had earlier postponed all transfer orders and movements for its personnel, issued till March this year, in view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

The final decision was notified on Wednesday. CISF Director General (DG) Rajesh Ranjan had confirmed the move, saying the decision has been taken "keeping in mind all administrative, operational and personnel welfare requirements in the times of coronavirus outbreak".

The order said the only exception to the latest directive will be a transfer done on the grounds of "genuine individual grievance, medical, operational and administrative requirement with the clear recommendation and specific justification" by supervisory authorities. A senior official had explained that going on transfer entails a lot of human and administrative work and it was decided by the DG that it was important to keep troops safe from the COVID-19 point of view.

All coronavirus-related protocols require physical distancing and avoidance of unnecessary trips and visits and hence, it was decided to suspend all transfer movements in the force, the official had said. He said while the Centre had put on hold any hike in the dearness allowance in view of the fiscal prudence measures, it was important to save funds wherever possible.

The CISF is the national civil aviation security force that guards 63 airports. It is also tasked with guarding vital infrastructure in the nuclear and aerospace domain, apart from protecting important buildings, both government and private.

