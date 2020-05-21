Left Menu
Ensure safety of 'corona warriors': Arunachal Pradesh Governor

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:10 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Thursday stressed on the need to ensure safety, security and logistic requirement of frontline "corona warriors" in the state for successful containment of the virus, according to a press release issued by Raj Bhavan here. Doctors, paramedics, policemen, sanitation workers and others engaged in different duties in the fight against the COVID-19 are called "corona warriors".

During a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor asked the state government to ensure safety of the frontline "COVID-19 warriors" by providing them adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and necessary medical gears, including masks and gloves. Mishra also said, all Standard Operating procedures (SoPs) should be maintained while dealing with returnees from outside the state.

Students, patients and other people of Arunachal Pradesh, who had gone out of the state before the lockdown was announced, must be comfortably brought back under the laid down SOPs, he said. The governor also discussed in details about the quarantine arrangements and financial provisions, the press release said.

