Delhi govt sent 1.32 lakh migrants home via special trains: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 21:27 IST
The Delhi government has sent 1.32 lakh migrants, including 1.2 lakh from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, to their home towns through Shramik Special trains, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. He said over 4 lakh migrants have so far registered on the Delhi government's website to go back to their native places in different states. "So far, around 1.32 lakh people have been sent through Shramik Special trains under the special arrangements by the Delhi government. These include 1.20 lakh from Bihar and eastern UP districts," Sisodia said in a tweet. The deputy CM has also written to the railway ministry, requesting for 262 trains for sending the remaining migrants stranded in the national capital to their native states, in the next four days

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also requested the Centre to increase the number of trains from Delhi to send maximum migrants back to their native states. Among the 4 lakh registrations made on the city government's portal, around 1.95 lakh migrants belong to Bihar followed by 1.84 lakh from Uttar Pradesh. "We are also seeking permission from other states to send the migrants back to their home towns. As soon as we get the permit, we will sanction trains for those states," Sisodia had said. An order had been issued by the Delhi government directing for publicising the web link epass.jantasamavad.org among the stranded migrants for registering on the government portal

