In highest single-day spike, HP's Hamirpur records 31 fresh COVID-19 cases

In highest single-day spike, HP's Hamirpur records 31 fresh COVID-19 casesPTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 21-05-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 22:43 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 31 fresh cases taking the district's tally to 46, a senior official said. There are 41 active COVID-19 cases in the district. While four patients have recovered, one has died.
It is also the biggest jump in cases reported by a district in the state. A majority of the 31 patients had returned from Mumbai on a special train on May 18. They were placed under institutional quarantine at different places, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said.
They have been admitted at different COVID-19 centres of the district, he added..
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamirpur
- Himachal Pradesh
- COVID
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Hamirpur hospital team gets heroic welcome as COVID-19 patients recover
Man tests positive for COVID-19 in HP's Hamirpur, district tally rises to 8
2 more COVID-19 positive cases detected in HP's Hamirpur: Official
Five Mumbai returnees test COVID-19 positive; cases climb to 15 in HP's Hamirpur
COVID-19: One tests positive in HP's Hamirpur, district tally rises to 7