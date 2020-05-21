COVID-19 death toll rises to 151 in R'than, cases climb to 6,277

The death toll due to coronavirus in Rajasthan climbed to 151 on Thursday, with four more fatalities and the number of cases in the state rose to 6,277 as 212 fresh infections were recorded, officials said. There are 2,591 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in the state. While 3,485 patients have recovered, 3,115 have been discharged from hospitals, they said.

"Four more deaths were recorded, including two in Jaipur, and one each in Sikar and Bharatpur. As many as 212 fresh cases were reported in the state," said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh. Of the 212 fresh infections, Dungarpur recorded the highest number of cases at 42, followed by 22 in Jalore, 21 in Jaipur, 16 in Nagaur, 14 in Jodhpur, 13 in Udaipur and 10 each in Bhilwara and Pali. Churu and Sirohi reported eight cases each; Ajmer and Rajsamand seven each; Barmer and Bikaner six each; Sikar five; Alwar four; Pratapgarh three; Kota, Jhunjhunu and Jaisalmer two each; and Chittorgarh, Bharatpur and Jhalawar one each.

One patient belongs to Uttar Pradesh, the officials said. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track those infected with the virus.