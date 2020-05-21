COVID-19 tally rises to 146 in Uttarakhand

Twenty-four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Thursday in a record single-day spike since the return of migrants began in the state, taking the total number of cases to 146. The number of active cases in the hill state stands at 91, whereas 54 patients have been discharged after recovery and one dead, a health department bulletin here said

The latest cases are from the hill districts of Uttarakhand which were free from COVID-19 cases until the process of influx of migrants began.