Nutan Mundeja appointed DG of DGHS, Delhi

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday appointed Nutan Mundeja as the head of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) here, according to an official order. Earlier, Mundeja was holding the post of director in the Directorate of Family Welfare, Delhi Health Department.

According to the order, Mundeja has been appointed as the director general of the DGHS and state program officer of Delhi State Health Mission with immediate effect. It also said P S Khatana has been appointed as the medical director of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital.

Monika Rana has been appointed as director in the Directorate of Family Welfare, Delhi Health Department, it added. S A Francis has been appointed as the chief medical officer (senior administrative grade) of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, the order stated.