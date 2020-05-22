7 staffers of Delhi police wireless control room test positive for COVID-19

Seven staff posted at the Wireless Control Room of Delhi Police's west district have tested positive for COVID-19 following which the district control room was shut on Thursday night, police said. A staff posted at the wireless control room of the west district tested positive for COVID-19 four days ago, following which samples of other staff were taken for testing. "After seven staff posted at Wireless Control Room of West district were found positive for COVID-19, we had to shut down the operations from the office concerned by 8 pm. Thirty staff members are being sent for home isolation for the next five days," a senior police officer said. Meanwhile, Mobile Control Room of the force will function as the west district control room, he said. According to an official order, an officer-in-charge of arrangement cell will provide five staff for each shift round-the-clock and an inspector from reserve will work as Inspector for Control Room in General Shift. "While an officer-in-charge in Mobile Control Room will provide the connectivity of electricity from DCP (West) district office to make it functional," it said

An inspector from West district will ensure sanitization of these area and lock it down for five days. All staff of control room, workshop and exchange shall maintain home quarantine for five days and will report their health to duty officer, Shalimar Bagh daily. Explaining the functioning of the control room, the officer said usually an emergency call received at the main control room is then diverted to the district concerned. So the 15 police districts of the Delhi Police have their own control room in each of its district and the operations of that particular district is handled by the district wireless control room concerned

There are at least seven staff deployed in each shift at the control room which works 24*7, he said.